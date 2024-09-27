Fadnavis Mantralaya Office Vandalised: Accused Mumbai Woman ‘Desperate’ To Get Actor Salman Khan's Number, Purported Videos Show Her Vandalising Society CCTV, Lift Door

Mumbai: Even as Mantralaya security and police are trying to get their heads around the fact that a woman entered Mantralaya and allegedly vandalised the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inside Mantralaya on Thursday (September 26), some disturbing details emerged about the woman along with shocking videos on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The post also claims that the woman allegedly used to visit Mantralaya and ask for actor Salman Khan's mobile number.

The post further claims that the woman, who is said to live in a society in Dadar, used to call up politicians and demand that they provide her with megastar Salman Khan's mobile number. However, the Free Press Journal could not verify the authenticity of the claims.

A post going viral on social media platform X claimed that the woman who vandalised Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's office in Mantralaya has been repeatedly seen engaging in dangerous behaviour.

The post also contains purported videos capturing the woman attempting to vandalise the society's CCTV camera and breaking the door bell of a neighbour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The CCTV footage shows that the date of two videos is July 6, 2024 and the last video is from Thursday, September 26, 2024. The last video also shows her wearing identical clothes to the one seen in the video in which she tried to vandalise office of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inside the Mantralaya.

Though the claims made in the video are concerning, the visuals clearly show the woman in the video engaging in dangerous and risky behaviour. In one video she is seen kicking the lift door and talking angrily and saying things to the door which raised questions regarding her behaviour.