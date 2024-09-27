Mumbai: Massive Security Breach As Unidentified Woman Vandalises Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Office In Mantralaya, Shocking Videos Surface

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis office was vandalised by an unidentified woman | X @SurajMasurkar

Mumbai: At a time when even VIP guests need valid entry pass and prior information to the security to enter the state secretariat building, the Mantralaya, a woman reached the office of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and started vandalising.

The incident took place on Thursday and the video of the unidentified woman vandalising the cabin door has surfaced on the internet on Friday.

In the video it can be seen Home Minister Fadnavis' nameplate thrown on the floor. Reportedly, the woman was upset over an housing issue.

The opposition parties are not only slamming the government for the security lapse, but even the citizens are questioning as how a person can reach to Dy CM's office when others stand in queues for hours.

Meanwhile, reacting on the incident, senior BJP leader and minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that it is not a political issue but a serious security matter. Home Minister's life could be in danger and all aspects need to be analysed. The opposition parties should not politicise the matter, Mungantiwar said speaking with a Marathi news channel.

This not the first time that people without passes have entered one of the most secured buildings of India. In the past, a farmer had entered Mantralaya raising questions over security lapses.