Salim Dola Drug Syndicate Probe: ED Secures Custody Of Two Key Operatives In Mephedrone Money-Laundering Case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has secured the custody of Pravin alias Nagesh Ramchandra Shinde and Brijesh Kanjibhai Moradiya till October 8 in its money-laundering probe into the alleged drug trafficking syndicate operated by Salim Dola and his associates. The court held that there was prima facie material indicating the involvement of the two accused in activities linked to the syndicate and that their custodial interrogation was required for further investigation.

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Both Shinde and Moradiya were lodged at Arthur Road Prison in connection with the underlying drug case. The ED had earlier been permitted to record their statements in prison as part of its PMLA investigation into the alleged syndicate. The agency's probe concerns the alleged procurement of precursor chemicals, manufacture and trafficking of mephedrone and laundering of the proceeds generated from the drug trade.

The orders were passed on October 6 by Additional Sessions Judge S V Sahare, designated as a Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In its remand application concerning Shinde, the ED alleged that he was in contact with Salim Dola and Taher Dola, whom the agency has described as financiers of the drug syndicate with international links.The agency further alleged that Shinde had acquired several immovable properties in the names of his mother and sister and would have to explain the source of funds used for the purchases.

The ED claimed that there was prima facie material indicating Shinde's alleged use of proceeds of crime generated through drug trafficking. The agency sought his custodial interrogation to establish the source of the funds, examine the property transactions and trace his alleged links with the wider syndicate, including accused persons who are yet to be apprehended.

The court also noted that several entries in Shinde's bank accounts required explanation.

The case against Moradiya relates specifically to the alleged manufacture and trafficking of mephedrone. The ED alleged that Moradiya was also in contact with Dola and Taher Dola. The agency told the court that it was yet to fully investigate and trace alleged proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2.77 crore and Rs 30.09 crore and claimed that there was prima facie material indicating Moradiya's alleged use of such proceeds.

Opposing the remand, defence counsel Jash Vanzara, appearing for Moradiya, argued that his client was already facing proceedings under Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which were being investigated separately. The defence submitted that there was no material to show that Moradiya was a beneficiary of proceeds of crime or had engaged in any criminal activity.

The defence further submitted that Moradiya was legally engaged in procuring and supplying chemicals and claimed that the transactions reflected in his bank accounts were related to his business activities. Vanzara argued that the ED was already in possession of Moradiya's bank statements and material seized during searches and had recorded his statement under Section 50 of the PMLA, and therefore custodial interrogation was unnecessary.

The court, however, after examining the case diary and the remand application, found that Shinde and Moradiya were prima facie involved in the manufacture of mephedrone and its trafficking through the syndicate, which included other accused persons who remain at large. It also noted that several entries in their bank accounts required explanation and held that their custodial interrogation was necessary for further investigation.

The court accordingly allowed the ED's remand application and granted custody of both accused till October 8.