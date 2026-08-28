 Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Allows ED To Record Statements Of 6 Jailed Accused In Salim Dola Money Laundering Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special PMLA Court Allows ED To Record Statements Of 6 Jailed Accused In Salim Dola Money Laundering Probe

Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Allows ED To Record Statements Of 6 Jailed Accused In Salim Dola Money Laundering Probe

A special PMLA court has allowed the ED to record the statements of six accused lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison in its money laundering probe against Salim Ismail Dola. The ED alleges the accused were linked to a Dubai-based narcotics syndicate involved in procuring substances for manufacturing mephedrone in India.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Allows ED To Record Statements Of 6 Jailed Accused In Salim Dola Money Laundering Probe
The ED will question six accused lodged at Arthur Road prison as part of its investigation into an alleged drug trafficking syndicate | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The special PMLA court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate to record the statements of six accused involved in the drug trafficking racket and presently lodged in prison, in connection with the probe for money laundering against Salim Ismail Dola.

The accused whose statements the ED wants to record are Mustafa Kubbawala, Pravin Shinde, Brijesh Moradiya, Sajid Sheikh, Eijaz Ansari and Adil Vohra.

They are presently lodged at the Arthur Road prison. Hence, the officer is allowed to visit the prison with his team to record their statements between August 29 and September 11, between 9 am and 5 pm.

ED's Allegations

The ED contended that, “the accused along with main accused Dola are involved in syndicate trafficking of narcotics and drugs like Mephedrone operating from Dubai, UAE in the territory of India. The named accused persons have procured narcotics substances from various parts of India for manufacturing of Mephedrone.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Kingpin Salim Dola Names Top Bollywood Producer's Daughter As 'Drug Cartel' Logistics...
FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Kingpin Salim Dola Names Top Bollywood Producer's Daughter As 'Drug Cartel' Logistics...

“They are accomplices of main accused Taher Salim Dola, Lavish and Salim Dola who are wanted accused,” ED claimed, adding that the accused have played a significant role in money laundering case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source