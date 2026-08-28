Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Allows ED To Record Statements Of 6 Jailed Accused In Salim Dola Money Laundering Probe

The ED will question six accused lodged at Arthur Road prison as part of its investigation into an alleged drug trafficking syndicate | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The special PMLA court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate to record the statements of six accused involved in the drug trafficking racket and presently lodged in prison, in connection with the probe for money laundering against Salim Ismail Dola.

The accused whose statements the ED wants to record are Mustafa Kubbawala, Pravin Shinde, Brijesh Moradiya, Sajid Sheikh, Eijaz Ansari and Adil Vohra.

They are presently lodged at the Arthur Road prison. Hence, the officer is allowed to visit the prison with his team to record their statements between August 29 and September 11, between 9 am and 5 pm.

ED's Allegations

The ED contended that, “the accused along with main accused Dola are involved in syndicate trafficking of narcotics and drugs like Mephedrone operating from Dubai, UAE in the territory of India. The named accused persons have procured narcotics substances from various parts of India for manufacturing of Mephedrone.”

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“They are accomplices of main accused Taher Salim Dola, Lavish and Salim Dola who are wanted accused,” ED claimed, adding that the accused have played a significant role in money laundering case.

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