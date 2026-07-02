Bollywood Narco Probe: Kingpin Salim Dola Names Top Producer's Daughter As Alleged Cartel Logistics Chief During Interrogation

Accused international narcotics trafficker Mohammad Salim Ismail Dola, alias 'Hamza', allegedly made fresh claims about a suspected cross-state drug network during custodial interrogation by central agencies | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: International narcotics trafficker Mohammad Salim Ismail Dola, 59, alias “Hamza”, has allegedly disclosed details of a cross-state narcotics network with purported links to the Hindi film industry during his ongoing custodial interrogation by several central agencies.

According to officials, Dola claimed that the daughter of a prominent Bollywood film producer was actively associated with an independent drug cartel operated by Chikna, whom he described as one of India’s largest distributors of synthetic narcotics and a principal purchaser of high-grade drugs supplied through Dola’s transnational trafficking network.

Alleged Drug Network Links

Chikna, who is allegedly close to Pakistan-based don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested in Goa by the NCB in September 2025 and is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

During questioning by several security agencies, Dola allegedly disclosed that the producer’s daughter is Chikna’s wife and functioned as the principal domestic logistics and execution link in his narcotics network. She allegedly coordinated the movement, storage and concealment of synthetic drugs distributed across several states and managed logistics, warehousing and financial transactions connected with the cartel’s domestic operations.

Officials claimed that the couple was among the largest recipients of narcotics allegedly supplied through Dola’s international trafficking network until their arrest by the NCB.

Past Cases And Allegations

Officials said this was not the woman’s first encounter with anti-narcotics agencies. She had earlier been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone but was subsequently acquitted due to procedural lapses in the prosecution’s case.

Her producer father, also a businessman, had also faced controversies over alleged links with the D-Company and the purported financing of films through underworld funds.

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Officials familiar with Dola’s interrogation said he further claimed that the producer had repeatedly tried to distance his daughter from people allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking, but she gradually drifted away from the family and came into contact with persons allegedly linked to the drug trade, including Chikna.

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