From Charas Peddler To Global Drug Kingpin: Salim Dola's Rise, In His Own Words

Investigators question alleged drug trafficker Salim Dola as agencies probe his claimed criminal past and suspected international narcotics network | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 27: According to investigators, alleged drug kingpin Salim Dola has claimed that his criminal career began around 1991-92, when he was a local charas peddler before moving into the synthetic narcotics trade.

Sources said Dola also disclosed details of a past drugs case that were not fully reflected in the agency's existing dossier. He allegedly told investigators that in July 1998, officers of the Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell's (ANC) Azad Maidan Unit intercepted him at Mumbai airport while he was attempting to smuggle 40 kg of Mandrax tablets abroad. He reportedly described himself at the time as a minor player in the narcotics trade.

Jail Term And Alleged Underworld Links

According to his account, he was arrested and lodged in Arthur Road Jail for nearly six months. He said the prison at the time housed several accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, along with shooters, operatives and associates linked to the rival D-Company and Chhota Rajan factions, whose violent feud had spilled into correctional facilities across Maharashtra.

Dola allegedly told investigators that, lacking any organised backing of his own and concerned about his safety in jail, he relied on contacts from Dongri to cultivate ties with inmates associated with D-Company. Sources said he claimed these relationships continued after his release and later helped him secure financial assistance to start a catering business in Mumbai in 1998—Bohri Caterers in Nagpada, from premises allegedly linked to Hasina Parkar, the late sister of Dawood Ibrahim, following introductions from D-Company members. He reportedly told investigators that the venture also received financial backing from persons linked to the syndicate and initially performed well. However, mounting debts and delayed recoveries allegedly pushed the business into distress, forcing its closure.

Return To Narcotics Trade

Following the collapse of the venture, Dola allegedly returned to narcotics. Investigators believe he gradually expanded his operations, building a synthetic drug network with interstate and international linkages.

Agency records show that Dola resurfaced prominently on the law enforcement radar in December 2018, when the Mumbai Police's ANC arrested him and three associates from Vakola in Santacruz (East). The ANC allegedly seized four industrial drums containing 100 kg of suspected fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid. The consignment was believed to be destined for Mexico, with the US identified as the final market.

Officials said the case later suffered a setback after preliminary forensic tests reportedly failed to conclusively establish the presence of fentanyl in the samples. Dola secured bail and was released from custody. Investigators allege that shortly after his release, Dola violated bail conditions, procured fraudulent travel documents and fled India. He is believed to have first travelled to the UAE before relocating to Istanbul, where he allegedly continued to oversee parts of his network under assumed identities.

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Extradited Under Operation Global Hunt

The escape left him an international fugitive under an Interpol Red Notice for nearly eight years until his arrest and extradition to India under Operation Global Hunt in April this year.

Despite investigators linking him to multiple transnational narcotics operations and alleged underworld associates, Dola has continued to deny any operational relationship with the D-Company.

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