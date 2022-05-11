Sale of Mumbai plot to builder caused Rs 3,000 crore loss to Maharashtra: BJP MLA Shelar

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Tuesday alleged a land sale in Bandra West area of Mumbai had brought about a loss of Rs 3,000 crore to the Maharashtra state exchequer.

The MLA had last week said the plot of land, which was sold by a trust to a builder for Rs 324 crore, had a value of Rs 1,000 crore. “This is a scam of Rs 3,000 crore which has been carried out by fraudulently transferring a prime government-owned plot at Bandstand in Bandra West to a builder. The government has helped the builder benefit by offering FSI as charity on the plot under the guise of slum rehabilitation,” he alleged. “The state government has given permission to the builder to implement the SRA scheme on this vacant land. Under this, the builder will construct 168 permanent transit camp houses on this land.

Under the guise of building these transit camp houses, the builder will be given all benefits of the SRA scheme,” he added. Shelar claimed the developer would have got an area of 1.9 lakh square feet for sale if the plot was developed as a vacant one with an FSI of 2, but by going ahead with development under the SRA scheme, the developer gets three lakh square feet land for sale as the Floor Space Index will now be four.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:32 AM IST