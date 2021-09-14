Sakinaka rape case: Mumbai Police sets up 'Nirbhaya Squad’ to ensure women’s safety days after incident

The Mumbai Police has set up 'Nirbhaya Squad' to address cases of crimes against women in the city after the death of a woman was raped and savagely assaulted with a rod in Sakinaka area. According to a circular issued by the city police reads, "Girls and women who are out of their houses for school, college and job purposes are harassed using phone calls, messages, and/or e-mails. The 'Nirbhaya Squad' is being set up with the aim of creating a sense of respect for women in society and creating fear of the law, as well as for the eradication of oppression and harassment of women."

The Mumbai Police has issued a list of guidelines for the 'Nirbhaya Squad'. The guidelines are as follows:

1. A woman safety cell should be set up in every police station.

2. Five mobile patrol vehicles of every police station should be called 'Nirbhaya Pathak'.

3. A female officer of ACP or PI rank will be appointed as the nodal officer.

4. Each squad would comprise one woman PSI or ASI rank officer, one female and one male constable and a driver.

5. A two-day special training will be given to this squad.

The brutal rape of 32-year-old woman has prompted both the Maharashtra director general of police and the Mumbai police commissioner to direct the force to take strict action against sexual offenders across the state and city.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey on Monday told the force to take immediate action against sexual offenders and to file a chargesheet within 60 days. Pandey has also asked the force to monitor places like railway stations and colleges to keep an eye out for instances of eve-teasing and take action against offenders.

While, Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale has issued an order instructing the force to maintain a list of sexual offenders arrested in offences such as rape, molestation, kidnapping or outraging the modesty of a woman or those held under POCSO charges and to take prohibitory action, as necessary.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 05:22 PM IST