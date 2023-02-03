'Safety and hygiene of girls important': Bombay High Court dismisses plea challenging tender conditions for supply of sanitary napkins to schools

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a petition that objected to certain conditions in Maharashtra government’s tender to procure sanitary napkins for over 9,000 government schools, observing that safety and hygiene of girls is important and the quality of sanitary napkins has to be maintained.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne disposed of a petition filed by a start-up company owned by a 69-year-old man challenging conditions imposed by the government in its tender for the project to supply sanitary napkins to 9940 state-run schools.

“Safety and hygiene of school girls are important and for that purpose, the quality has to be maintained. We do not find any illegality in the tender conditions,” the court said.

The conditions were that the bidders had to have three years experience in the project undertaken and a turnover of Rs 12 crore.

Additional Government Pleader BP Samant opposed the plea contending that it is necessary to maintain quality as it concerns the health of school girls and in such a case the condition of experience and turnover cannot be relaxed.

Disposing of the petition, the court said that, “The project pertains to supply of sanitary napkins in government schools in the State of Maharashtra. Naturally, the predominant factor that would have to be kept in mind by the state is the quality of sanitary napkins, and for that purpose, past experience is utmost necessary.”

The court even noted that the supply is for a large number of schools hence experience is necessary. “Further, the supply is for 9940 schools in Maharashtra. A large number of supplies will be required, therefore, past turnover and experience is relevant,” noted the court in its order.

“Safety and hygiene of school girls are important and for that purpose, the quality has to be maintained,” it added.