'Safe, Sound, & Durable': Western Railway Conducts Fresh Inspection Of Alleged Cracks Beneath Mumbai's Borivali Station FOB After Viral Video - WATCH

'No Structural Issues Observed': Western Railway Re-Inspects Alleged Cracks Beneath Foot Over Bridge (FOB) At Borivali Station |

Mumbai: The Western Railway conducted a fresh inspection of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Borivali railway station after a video allegedly showing cracks beneath the structure went viral on social media, raising safety concerns among commuters and residents.

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Taking to its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the Western Railways reassured that the bridge is structurally sound and safe for public use. It stated, "soundness of the concrete was checked by intense tapping the deck slab from inside the FOB, and the structure was found to be safe, sound, and durable."

Railway Gives Clarity On Visible Cracks

It explained that the visible sag shown in the video is not an 'actual crack' but a slab shape since its formation. Additionally, it also added that the deck slab and its surfacing were also examined thoroughly, and no signs of cracks, settlement, or distress were observed, the Railway assured.

Viral Video Triggered Safety Concerns

The incident came to light after a viral video shared by Dahisarkar showed visible cracks and damaged portions underneath the Borivali railway bridge. Following the circulation of the video, residents expressed concerns about the bridge's structural condition, fearing it may be weakening.

Since the Mulund tragic incident on February 14, where a portion of a parapet slab from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4B collapsed on LBS Marg turned fatal, there has been constant fear among residents while commuting. Since then, several videos alleging cracks have been surfaced online.

Similarly, the crack observed underneath the Borivali railway bridge, which is used by lakhs of commuters, quickly attracted attention raising safety concerns.

Western Railway Terms Viral Claim 'Misleading'

After the post was highlighted, the railways termed it misleading and also shared picture of the inspected FOB. When The Free Press Journal contacted the Western Railway over the alleged video going viral on social media, it said, "With reference to a video circulating on social media regarding alleged cracks in the slab of the Foot Over Bridge at Borivali station, Western Railway clarifies that no cracks have been observed in the structure."

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Further adding, it wrote, "The Foot Over Bridge has been inspected by concerned officials and found to be structurally sound with no cracks observed and safe for public use. Passengers are advised to refrain from sharing unverified information and to rely on official sources for accurate updates."

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