Mumbai: After Mulund Mishap, MMRDA Responds To Viral Video On Line 6 Structure, Assures Safety

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has clarified concerns raised in a viral video that questioned the structural stability of an under-construction stretch of Metro Line 6, which will connect Swami Samarth Nagar in Andheri West to Vikhroli (Eastern Express Highway).

Thank you for flagging this. The location has been thoroughly inspected by the Metro project team.



The video, circulated on social media, shows a portion of the elevated metro structure appearing to rest on two wooden blocks, with a ladder-like support placed on another wooden block. The user claimed to have spotted the arrangement near the Powai–Kanjurmarg turn and cautioned commuters to remain alert while travelling through the area.

Responding to the post, the MMRDA thanked the individual for flagging the issue and confirmed that its technical team had inspected the specific location. The authority clarified that the elements seen in the video are part of standard construction methodology and do not indicate any structural defect.

According to officials, metro concourse structures are typically built using precast girders along with in-situ construction techniques. During the erection of these massive girders, temporary supports such as wooden battens (wooden blocks) and mechanical jacks, which may resemble small ladders, are used to achieve precise alignment and ensure proper load distribution.

“These temporary supports are a standard and approved engineering practice used globally in metro rail and bridge construction,” an official explained. “They help in positioning the girders accurately before final integration.”

Once the girders are aligned, a process known as stitch concreting is carried out. This permanently joins the individual girders into a single, solid deck slab. After the structure attains the required strength and stability, the temporary supports are removed.

The MMRDA emphasised that the structure remains stable and safe throughout the construction phase and that the visible supports are purely for engineering precision. The authority reiterated that there is no compromise on safety and urged citizens not to draw conclusions based on incomplete visuals.

The video has surfaced in the wake of the recent Mulund tragedy, where a parapet collapse claimed one life and left three others injured. In the aftermath of the incident, several netizens have taken to social media platform X to highlight what they claim are visible flaws and structural concerns at various under-construction Metro project sites across the city.

