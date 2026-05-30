'Are We Waiting for A Disaster?' Cracks Spotted Beneath Foot Overbridge At Mumbai's Borivali Station Raise Serious Safety Concerns; Video Viral

Mumbai: A video showing alleged cracks beneath a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Borivali station on the Western Railway line has gone viral on social media, raising serious safety concerns among residents and commuters.

The video was shared by Dahisarkar on its official Instagram handle. The visuals reportedly show visible cracks and damaged portions underneath the Borivali railway bridge. Following the circulation of the video, residents expressed concerns about the bridge's structural condition, fearing it may be weakening. Many have also demanded an immediate inspection by the concerned authorities to prevent any mishap.

Notably, Borivali railway station is one of the busiest stations on the Western Line and witnesses lakhs of commuters every day. Given the heavy footfall in the area, the residents believe the issue requires urgent attention to ensure public safety.

FPJ has contacted CPRO Western Railway over the video, and a reply from the authorities is awaited.

Social Media Reaction

Several social media users expressed concern over the cracks, warning that they could prove fatal if the structure were to collapse. Many tagged Western Railway, BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, Mumbai Police, and the BMC, urging authorities to take immediate notice of the issue and act promptly. Questions were raised over the lack of maintenance and inspections, while many expressed frustration over public safety being ignored.

One user wrote, "Please give attention to this. If anything went wrong, who would be responsible? Please do something"

"Lakshya dyaa jara saheb," a user requested.

Another user questioned, "Are we waiting for a disaster to happen and then feel sorry about it? Please look into this on priority, because a large number of people are risking their lives daily while walking on it."

One user commented and said, "Please take action soon," and “The condition of Mumbai has deteriorated. The government is only demolishing the homes of the poor, while no one is paying attention to other issues.”

Some questioned the lack of regular inspections, "This is a very serious issue. Why doesn’t the government check such structures every month?"