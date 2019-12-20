Saamna accuses BJP of dumping own principles

Mumbai: “BJP has failed to stick to its principles of Satyameva Jayate. Had they really followed their ideals today they wouldn't have been sitting in Opposition benches," Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' said in its editorial on Friday.

It also advised BJP that just because it is in the opposition benches, it should not behave as if it is an enemy of the state. Saamna said the Shiv Sena has confidence in its CM, who has always taken a friendly stand towards the opposition.

“BJP still can't accept their defeat and get over the fact that they failed to form the government even though getting a majority of 105 seats. No doubt, Devendra Fadnavis is good at giving out fiery speeches in the House, but as the people of Maharashtra stated, his speech is completely useless,” said the editorial.

Furthermore, the editorial said the government in the state was formed only after proving a majority on the floor of the House, and hence Fadnavis must not be naive and mistrust the government. "Rather, he needs to cooperate with the government so that progress can prevail in the state," it said.

Saamna has been continuing with its onslaught on BJP ever since the change of guard in the state.