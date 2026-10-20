S Jaishankar, US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Hold Talks In Mumbai On Trade, People-To-People Ties |

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai, and the two held discussions on trade, energy security, technology, defence cooperation and regional developments.

Rubio was earlier received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following his arrival in the city.

Jaishankar Calls Meeting Positive

Taking to his X account, Jaishankar said he was pleased to meet Rubio, and highlighted the key areas discussed during their interaction.

“We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments,” Jaishankar wrote.

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Rubio Reaffirms Strategic Partnership

Following the meeting, Rubio also shared details of his discussions with Jaishankar on X, emphasising energy security and defence cooperation.

“In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership,” Rubio wrote.

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This marks Rubio's second visit to India, providing another opportunity for both countries to deepen diplomatic engagement and strengthen cooperation across key sectors.

Rubio Pays Tribute To 26/11 Victims

Earlier, Rubio visited the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, where he paid tribute to the victims of the November 2008 terrorist attacks.

The iconic hotel was among the major locations targeted during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

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Rubio participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Taj Memorial to honour those who lost their lives in the attacks.

Sharing details of his visit on X, Rubio wrote, “At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honouring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008 terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring U.S.-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism.”

Rubio To Visit Gujarat

According to the reported itinerary, Rubio is scheduled to conclude his engagements in Mumbai on Wednesday before travelling to Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The visit is expected to provide further opportunities for engagement on energy and economic cooperation between India and the United States.

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