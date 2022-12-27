Mumbai: Russian YouTuber who scaled Bandra-Worli Sea link, booked yet again for entering SoBo tower to film stunt video

Maksim Shcherbakow (left) and his photographer friend Roman Proshin were arrested by Mumbai Police | Instagram

Mumbai police on Monday booked two Russian YouTubers who broke into Imperial twin tower complex in Tardeo to film a stunt. The residents spotted the duo first and alerted the complex's security officers who called the cops and trapped them.

Reportedly, the duo had run upto the 58th storey of one of the towers through stairway and planned to descend from outside and film the stunt. A case has been registered under sections 452 (House-trespass) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a report in Times of India, the two YouTubers were identified as Roman Proshin (33) and Maksim Shcherbakow (25). The Russian consulate has been informed by the police.

Maksim was also apprehended by the police for scaling Bandra-Worli Sea Link last year.

Reportedly, the guards watching CCTV in the control room had seen them enter podium and ascend to 58th floor. TOI report quoted a police official saying that the security personnel on top floor had stopped them and they descended to 28th floor and snuck into podium area on fifth floor.

The official further added that they jumped into hillocks behind the towers when they saw five to six guards circling them. Consequently, they suffered hand and leg injuries.

Reportedly, one was apprehended and the other was in hiding until police and guards asked him to emerge via a public address system and informed him that his friend had been hurt. He surrendered around 7.30 pm.