Russia Plague Scare: Dos & Don'ts For Mumbai Travellers Amid Suspected Case In Irkutsk |

Mumbai: Amid concerns over a suspected plague case in Russia's Irkutsk region, travellers from Mumbai planning to visit the country should remain alert, follow official health advisories and take basic precautions.

The concerns emerged after 28-year-old laboratory worker Darya Shipilova, who worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, died after developing severe pneumonia. Nearly 200 people who came into contact with her have reportedly been placed under medical observation as a precaution.

However, Russian authorities have not confirmed that Shipilova died of plague. Russia's public health watchdog has described her illness as pneumonia of unknown origin and said tests have not identified microorganisms associated with her professional work.

Travellers advised to follow updates

Against this backdrop, travellers should rely on official health information rather than unverified reports about an outbreak.

Dos

Check the latest official travel and health advisories before travelling to Russia. Maintain good respiratory and hand hygiene. Avoid contact with sick or wild animals and animal carcasses. Follow local mask requirements and other health restrictions where imposed. Seek medical attention immediately if you develop fever, breathing difficulties, chest pain, cough or other serious symptoms. Keep travel insurance and emergency medical details readily available, particularly when travelling outside major cities.

Don'ts

Avoid close contact with people who are visibly unwell. Do not assume that all of Russia is affected. No nationwide plague outbreak has been confirmed as of now. Do not enter areas subject to quarantine or temporary health restrictions. Do not handle dead or visibly sick animals. Do not self-medicate with antibiotics if you develop symptoms. Seek medical advice. Do not rely on unverified social media posts or rumours about the suspected outbreak. Do not ignore sudden respiratory symptoms following possible exposure.

Symptoms to watch for

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pneumonic plague can cause fever, headache, weakness and rapidly developing pneumonia, accompanied by shortness of breath, chest pain and cough. Early medical attention is crucial if plague is suspected.

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