RTSDB honoured for its contribution during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough phase of life. For its contribution during the days of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board (RTSDB) was honoured in the ceremony held on Monday.

RTSDB saved millions of people in the urban and rural areas by providing a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary Paresh Thakur, who is also the leader of the House in PMC, accepted the honour in the presence of PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

BJP North Raigad District President MLA Prashant Thakur, Mayor Dr. Kavita Chautmol, Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, Deputy Mayor Sita Patil, BJP City President Jayant Pagade, Leader of the House Paresh Thakur, Leader of Opposition Pritam Mhatre, Standing Committee Chairman Naresh Thakur along with corporators, corporators, office bearers of various organizations were present during the honor.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:53 AM IST