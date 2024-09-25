RTO Workers' Strike In Maharashtra: Transport Sector Faces Disruptions As Essential Services Come To A Standstill

Employees of the Motor Vehicle Department protesting on Tuesday at Tardeo RTO ( Mumbai Central) on Tuesday |

Maharashtra is currently experiencing significant disruptions in its transport sector due to an indefinite strike by employees of the Motor Vehicle Department.

Beginning Tuesday, approximately 1,500 workers from 55 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and 25 check posts have halted critical services, including the issuance of learning and permanent licenses and vehicle registrations.

Union Leaders On The Indefinite Strike

Union leaders attribute the strike to the government's failure to implement a revised promotion scheme approved on September 23, 2022, along with several other demands. As the strike enters its second day on Wednesday, all operations related to driving licenses and vehicle registrations remain fully suspended.

The transport department anticipates a loss of around Rs 50 crores due to these interruptions, which are significantly impacting citizens who rely on these essential services. The Motor Vehicle Employees Union has vowed to continue the strike until their demands are addressed, noting that discussions with transport commissioners have failed to yield any solutions.

Transport Industry Brought To A Standstill

The ongoing strike has also brought the transport industry to a standstill, severely affecting truckers and transporters statewide. Critical processes such as vehicle ownership transfers, hypothecation work, issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs), address changes, and fitness renewals have come to a halt. As a result, thousands of vehicles are stranded, causing significant delays and financial losses for transport operators.

Bal Malkit Singh, Former President Of AIMTC Expresses Deep Concern

Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of the Core Committee and Former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), expressed his deep concern over the situation, highlighting the detrimental effects on the industry.

"The strike has paralyzed essential functions within the RTO, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded. Transporters are facing huge financial losses due to this prolonged disruption," Singh stated.

The transport fraternity is urging authorities to quickly resolve the strike and restore normalcy, emphasizing the vital role the sector plays in the state’s economy. As the situation develops, both employees and citizens hope for an urgent resolution to minimize further impact on daily operations and economic stability in Maharashtra.