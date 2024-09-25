 Mumbai RTO Employees Launch Indefinite Strike Over Promotion Delays, Halting Operations Statewide
The strike, led by the Motor Vehicle Department Employees' Union, has resulted in the complete shutdown of operations in almost RTO offices of the state and all border inspection points. The disruption has significantly impacted the issuance of both temporary and permanent licenses, as well as the vehicle registration process.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Employees of the Motor Vehicle Department protesting on Tuesday at Tardeo RTO ( Mumbai Central) on Tuesday | X

Mumbai: On September 24, employees of the Motor Vehicle Department (RTO) across the state initiated an indefinite strike, citing the government's failure to implement a revised promotion scheme approved on September 23, 2022. The strike, led by the Motor Vehicle Department Employees' Union, has resulted in the complete shutdown of operations in almost RTO offices of the state and all border inspection points. The disruption has significantly impacted the issuance of both temporary and permanent licenses, as well as the vehicle registration process.

"This long-awaited initiative, which followed six years of advocacy by employee unions, has yet to be realized, halting essential promotions for positions such as junior accounts examiner and deputy accountant" said a leader of workers union.

Employees in the Motor Vehicle Department have voiced deep dissatisfaction over the lack of promotions for eligible staff, demanding immediate intervention from authorities. Many have also raised concerns over unexplained restrictions on departmental examinations, calling for a transparent administrative policy to govern such processes.

According to sources, over the past two years, various administrative issues have complicated service-related matters within the department. "The refusal to revoke the revenue department's transfer policy and arbitrary changes in sensitive areas like departmental examinations have contributed to a sense of marginalization among employees" said a union leader.

According to worker union, anger has mounted due to the non-implementation of the approved staffing structure and the failure to adopt beneficial practices recommended by the Kalaskar Committee. On the strike’s first day, 100% employee participation was reported, effectively paralyzing RTO operations.

Another leader from the Motor Vehicle Department Employees' Union emphasized that the strike will continue until their demands are addressed, signaling a protracted struggle for recognition and reform within the department.

