 Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness Certificates
The disruption has led to significant financial losses and caused widespread delays in the movement of essential and non-essential goods, bringing a large portion of the transport industry to a standstill.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 08:58 PM IST
Maharashtra Trucks Stranded as RTO Delays Fitness Certificate Issuance | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s transport sector is facing a severe crisis as hundreds of vehicles (Trucks) remain stranded due to an 18-day delay in the issuance of fitness certificates by the state’s Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). The disruption has led to significant financial losses and caused widespread delays in the movement of essential and non-essential goods, bringing a large portion of the transport industry to a standstill.

Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of the Core Committee and Former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), voiced concerns over the ongoing crisis, stating that the suspension of fitness certification by RTOs has severely impacted transporters and businesses across the state

“The RTOs are currently not issuing fitness certificates, resulting in vehicles being stranded across Maharashtra. This has caused widespread operational challenges for transporters and businesses relying on timely deliveries,” Singh explained.

The issue primarily stems from new requirements imposed on vehicles previously fitted with Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs), which now need to undergo new installations. “The earlier process, which allowed for quick renewals upon presentation of renewal letters, has been suspended,” Singh added. Additionally, vehicles equipped with company-fitted Electronic Control Units (ECUs) are also being denied fitness certificates due to technical discrepancies in the system, leaving transporters with no immediate solution.

Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness Certificates
The disruption has significantly affected supply chains across Maharashtra, especially in the logistics of critical commodities. Businesses dependent on timely deliveries have reported severe operational challenges, leading to distress in the sector.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Bal Malkit Singh has written to Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS, Transport Commissioner of Maharashtra, urging immediate intervention. “The transport fraternity is suffering massive financial losses due to this unexpected disruption. Thousands of vehicles are stranded, and essential goods are being delayed. We urgently request the Maharashtra Transport Department to resolve this issue and streamline the process of fitness certification,” Singh stated in his letter.

When contacted Vivek Bhimanwar, Transport Commissioner of Maharashtra , he said, "We are working on the issue. We will resolve it soon"

The transport community is calling on the authorities to swiftly address the technical issues and restore the smooth issuance of fitness certificates. "Immediate action is necessary to prevent further disruption to the supply chain and mitigate the financial impact on transporters across the state" said a truck owner.

Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness...

