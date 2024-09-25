Maharashtra: Activist Manoj Jarange Withdraws Hunger Strike On 9th Day

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced withdrawal of his hunger strike on Wednesday afternoon. Announcing the withdrawal he said to his followers that the courts have asked him to take care of his health. On the ninth day of his hunger strike, Jarange's health was deteriorating.

Several ministers have visited the Maratha quota activist on his protest site in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna in last eight days assuring him of implementing the Maratha reservation and urging the withdrawal his hunger strike. This was Jarange's sixth hunger strike which started on September 17.

His main demand is the grant of the OBC quota to Marathas in government jobs and education.

Antarwali Sarathi has become the epicentre of the ongoing Maratha reservation movement. OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare have also been staging a counter-protest at Wadigodri village, 2 km from Antarwali Sarathi, to oppose the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.