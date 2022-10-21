Rs 100 crores extortion case: CBI court rejected Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

Rs 100 crores extortion case: CBI court rejected Anil Deshmukh's bail | PTI

A CBI court in Mumbai has denied Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in the Rs 100 crore extortion scam. His personal secretary Sanjeev Palande's bail plea was also rejected by the court.

The court had reserved its order in the last hearing. Earlier on October 14, the CBI had opposed the bail application filed by the former Maharashtra Home Minister.

Allegations against Deshmukh

He had been accused of asking policemen to collect Rs 100 crores illegally for him every month from bar owners in Mumbai.

Earlier on October 11, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the bail granted to the former home minister in the money laundering case lodged against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order which granted bail to Deshmukh.

Enforcement Directorate has approached the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to Deshmukh, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED.

Deshmukh in jail due to CBI investigation

Deshmukh continues to be in judicial custody in Arthur Road prison as he is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

According to the ED, Deshmukh had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police of officers.