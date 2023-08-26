 RPG Goenka Group Misses Deadline In ₹500 Crore Railway Project, RTI Query Reveals
Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways | Representational photo

Mumbai: KEC International, a company under the RPG Goenka Group, has suffered a setback for not achieving time targets in a significant railway project worth over ₹500 crore. The progress report came to light in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query by Mumbai activist Ajay Bose.

The Prayagraj Division of North Central Railway has revealed that KEC International failed to meet the targets set for the installation of the Kavach (anti-collision device) along the Chipiyana Buzurg-Kanpur Central station route, extending to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (formerly Mughalsarai Junction) in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh.

Busiest routes of the Indian railway network

The stretch from Kanpur Central to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction is known as one of the busiest routes of the Indian railway network. It serves as a crucial connection for numerous trains, including Rajdhani Express and other trains linking Mumbai, Howrah and New Delhi.

The original deadline for the 751.17km project, valued at ₹510.08 crore, was set for September 2024. However, the Railway Ministry’s RTI reply confirmed that KEC International failed to achieve the first milestone, leading to non-release of payments.

Bose said, “This development underscores the challenges faced by major infrastructure projects and highlights the importance of meeting stipulated timelines. The setback serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in ensuring the safety and efficiency of railway networks, particularly in high-traffic sections.”

