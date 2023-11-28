RPF's 'Operation Amanat' Retrieves ₹2.77 Crore Worth of Passenger Belongings; Mumbai Division Takes Lead

In a remarkable demonstration of dedication and service, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has undertaken "Operation Amanat" to successfully retrieve passengers' left-over belongings valued at Rs. 2.77 crore during the current financial year, spanning from April to October 2023.

All recovered belonging are being returned to the rightful owners after completion of all procedures. This commendable effort extends to both trains and station premises, reflecting the RPF's commitment to passenger well-being.

Mumbai Division Leads with Rs. 1.63 Crore Recovery

Mumbai Division takes the lead, recovering an impressive Rs. 1.63 crore worth of passengers' belongings left over from 377 individuals. Pune Division follows suit, retrieving left-over belongings valued at Rs. 13.94 lakh from 58 passengers. Bhusaval Division contributes significantly by recovering passengers' belongings worth Rs. 50.45 lakh left behind by 182 individuals, while Nagpur Division recovers Rs. 36.97 lakh worth of belongings from 168 passengers. Additionally, Solapur Division showcases its efficiency by recovering passengers' belongings worth Rs. 13.99 lakh from 72 individuals.

Beyond their core duty of safeguarding railway property, the RPF plays a multifaceted role in addressing security challenges. Their commitment to "Suraksha, Satarkta, and Seva" is evident in their efforts to combat crimes against passengers, railway properties, and extremist violence.

Mission Jeevan Rakshak

Under the initiative "Mission Jeevan Rakshak," RPF personnel have acted as life-savers and rescuers of runaway children. In total, they have saved 66 lives, with Mumbai Division accounting for 19, Bhusaval Division for 13, Nagpur Division for 14, Solapur Division for 5, and Pune Division for 15.

"Central Railway emphasizes passenger safety by urging individuals to refrain from boarding or alighting from running trains. The RPF's vigilance remains paramount, underscoring their pivotal role in ensuring passenger safety and delivering invaluable services that go beyond expectations" said an official.

"The Railway Protection Force's exemplary service under "Operation Amanat" and "Mission Jeevan Rakshak" not only highlights their efficiency in retrieving passengers' belongings but also showcases their dedication to safeguarding lives and ensuring a secure travel environment for all" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.