Rotary Club of Bombay inaugurates its third Ananda Yaan centre

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) along with its partner Dignity Foundation, inaugurated its third centre for happiness at Mazgaon on Monday. Popular Marathi actor Manasi Salvi was present at the event.

“There are countless underprivileged elders in central Mumbai who live in little tenements of under 300 sq. ft. These are the people who have worked in the textile mills that made Mumbai what it is today. When the mills shut down, many of them found accommodation in the little tenements the government provided them with. Now their children and grandchildren live in the same little room. With the pressure on space so severe, the first-generation elders sometimes end up getting treated like unwanted furniture,” said an RCB spokesperson.

Ananda Yaan (a Mission to Happiness), an initiative of the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB), is aimed at being that ray of sunlight that brings an element of happiness to these elders in the evening of their lives. "With Dignity Foundation as their partners, Ananda Yaan was launched in 2017 with one centre at Byculla. Since then, it has spread its wings to E Moses road and now to Mazgaon. Mansi Salvi said she was delighted to be with the respected elders and said she had learned a lot from them today.