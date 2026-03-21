Mumbai: In another major development in the Rohit Shetty firing case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has detained the 14th accused from Uttar Pradesh today, March 21. The accuded identifed as
Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Detains 14th Accused From Uttar Pradesh; To Be Produced In City Court On 22 March
Golu Pandit, the 14th accused in the Rohit Shetty firing case, has been detained in Uttar Pradesh by the Mumbai Crime Branch with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. He is being brought to Mumbai and will be produced in court tomorrow. Further updates will follow once he reaches the city.
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 07:34 PM IST