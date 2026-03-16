Mumbai: Court Sends Pravin Lonkar To Judicial Custody In Rohit Shetty House Firing Case | Details Here

Mumbai: Pravin Lonkar, who was arrested in the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu, was sent to judicial custody after the court denied the Mumbai Crime Branch's request for four days of custody, a report by IANS stated on Monday. His appearance followed after the Court had earlier sent Lonkar to Crime Branch custody till March 16.

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The Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested Pravin Lonkar on March 7 in connection with the firing incident, taking the total number of accused arrested in the case to 13. According to officials, Lonkar was produced before the special MCOCA court, which remanded him to the Crime Branch custody till March 16 for further interrogation.

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