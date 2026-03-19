'Mumbai Won't Slide Into Gang Wars,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis After Rohit Shetty Firing Incident

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Announcing an intensified crackdown on international crime networks following the recent firing incident near filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the State Council on Wednesday that Mumbai would not be allowed to slide into gang wars.

Celebrities Assured of Protection Amid Threat Calls

Fadnavis urged celebrities not to panic, assuring them of adequate protection. He acknowledged that public figures are often more vulnerable to fear due to threat calls but reiterated that law enforcement is taking comprehensive measures.

The police have arrested 12 accused in connection with the incident, with one more in custody and others still being traced. Among those arrested is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, an operative linked to the Bishnoi gang. Lonkar, who is currently abroad, is believed to be coordinating activities and issuing threats via phone. Authorities have launched efforts to track and arrest him, the Chief Minister said during Question Hour.

The February 1 incident involved multiple rounds of firing near Shetty’s residence, with one bullet striking a glass panel.

Opposition Raises Concern Over Anxiety Among Film Personalities

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) member Milind Narwekar. His party colleague, Sachin Ahir, warned that repeated incidents of this nature were creating anxiety among citizens, particularly film personalities, and called for stronger action against international gangs.

Responding to these concerns, Fadnavis highlighted the professionalism of the Mumbai Police, noting that the quick analysis of evidence, such as a scooter found at the scene, helped crack the case. He revealed that Lonkar had previously attempted to threaten political figures across parties.

The state has also sought custody of Anmol Bishnoi, currently held by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Once central custody ends, the Mumbai Police will take over for further investigation in multiple cases.

Security has been tightened across sensitive areas, with increased patrolling, checkpoints, and preventive action against habitual offenders.

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