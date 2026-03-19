Mumbai News: Bomb Threat At BKC Passport Office Claims 19 Cyanide Bombs, Search Operation Finds Nothing

Panic gripped the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area after a bomb threat was received via email targeting the Passport Office on Wednesday. | Canva

Mumbai: Panic gripped the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area after a bomb threat was received via email targeting the Passport Office on Wednesday.

Email Claimed 19 Cyanide Bombs Would Explode at 1:30 pm

According to officials, the email claimed that 19 cyanide gas-filled bombs had been planted inside the passport office premises, including washrooms, and would explode at around 1:30 pm.

Following the alert, senior officers from the BKC Police Station, along with teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Crime Branch, rushed to the spot and secured the entire area.

Dog Squad Conducts Thorough Search of Building and Surroundings

As a precautionary measure, BDDS and dog squad teams carried out a thorough search of the passport office building, including the lobby, main entrance, entry and exit points, and surrounding areas.

However, no suspicious or explosive material was found during the investigation, officials said, bringing relief to authorities.Despite the all-clear, police are treating the threat seriously and have launched an investigation to trace the source of the email.

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