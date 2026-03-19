Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Attempted Abduction Of Two 7-Year-Old Girls In Ghatkopar Society Garden

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to abduct two 7-year-old girls playing in a society garden in Mumbai. | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to abduct two 7-year-old girls playing in a society garden in Mumbai. The Park Site police have registered a case of attempted kidnapping against the accused, identified as Sarjup Prasad Keshulal Banvasi.

Complainant Spotted Man Lifting Girls on Night of March 17

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mohammad Zakariya Kamar Naeem Shamsi, 21, who runs an export business and resides with his family at Damodar Park, Ghatkopar West, stated that the incident occurred on the night of March 17. Around 9:00 pm, Shamsi had come downstairs to move his car when an unknown man approached the society’s garden, where children were playing.

The man allegedly lifted one girl in his arms and tried to take the other girl by the hand, attempting to abduct them. When Shamsi shouted, asking where the man was taking the girls, the suspect abandoned them and tried to flee the scene.

Residents Nabbed Accused, His Evasive Answers Raised Suspicion

Shamsi pursued the accused, and residents of the building stopped him. On being questioned, the man gave his name as Sarjup Prasad Keshulal Banvasi, a resident of Banjartola Shankaryat, Dindori, Madhya Pradesh. When asked why he had come to the society, he gave evasive and unsatisfactory answers, raising suspicion that he had come specifically to abduct the children.

The Park Site police arrived at the scene, took Banvasi into custody, and brought him to the police station. A case has been registered under Sections 137(2) and 62 of the Bharatiy Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

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