Mumbai News: Tribal Delegation Meets Governor Dev Varma, Discusses Heritage, Health And Women's Empowerment

A delegation led by Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday to discuss key issues related to tribal development in the state. |

Mumbai: A delegation led by Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday to discuss key issues related to tribal development in the state.

First Tribal Governor Raises Hopes for Addressing Long-Pending Issues

The meeting was attended by MLAs and senior officials from the Tribal Development Department. Representatives expressed optimism that having a Governor from the tribal community for the first time would help address long-pending issues of tribal populations.

During the discussion, the Governor highlighted the significant contribution of tribal communities to India’s freedom struggle and suggested preparing short booklets on tribal revolutionaries. He also recommended creating short plays and street performances in collaboration with the cultural department to spread awareness about tribal heritage among the younger generation, involving tribal artists, poets, and performers.

Data on SHGs, TB Eradication and Anaemia Sought by Governor

Emphasising women’s empowerment, the Governor described self-help groups as a strong movement and directed officials to compile detailed data on their presence and work in tribal areas. He also sought reports on tuberculosis eradication efforts and the prevalence of anaemia among tribal women.

The Governor further instructed the department to bring tribal artists, writers, environmentalists, and social workers to Lok Bhavan for direct interaction.

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Several MLAs, including Harishchandra Bhoye, Rajesh Padvi, Bhimrao Keram, Kevalram Kale and Raju Todsam, along with former minister Rajendra Gavit, were present.

On the occasion, Minister Uike presented the Governor with premium products from the tribal brand Shabari Naturals, along with a planner showcasing tribal culture and a coffee table book featuring success stories of beneficiaries. The brand has been launched by the Shabari Tribal Finance and Development Corporation.

Senior officials, including Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansode and Research and Training Commissioner Manjiri Manolkar, also made presentations before the Governor.

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