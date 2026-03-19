Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory And Diversions For Padwa Melava On March 19

The Traffic Police have issued a special traffic advisory and restrictions in view of the upcoming “Padwa Melava,” which is expected to witness a large turnout of workers and citizens from across Maharashtra. | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Traffic Police have issued a special traffic advisory and restrictions in view of the upcoming “Padwa Melava,” which is expected to witness a large turnout of workers and citizens from across Maharashtra.

DCP Dhate Issues Order to Prevent Congestion and Hazards

The order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Dr. Deepali Dhate, under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to prevent congestion, inconvenience, and potential hazards to the public. According to officials, a large number of participants are likely to arrive via the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway, leading to heavy traffic congestion on key arterial roads and routes leading to the venue. The traffic restrictions will be in force on March 19, 2026, from 1 pm to midnight.

No-Parking Zones: Parking will be prohibited on the following roads:

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road (from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Yes Bank Junction)

Keluskar Road (North and South), Dadar

M.B. Raut Road

Pandurang Naik Road (Road No. 5)

Dadasaheb Rege Marg

Dilip Gupte Road (from Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi Road)

N.C. Kelkar Road (from Hanuman Temple to Gadkari Chowk)

Traffic Diversions and Alternate Routes: Police have planned diversions on major stretches, including Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road and adjoining junctions. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as S.K. Bole Road, Gokhale Road, L.J. Road, and Keluskar Road depending on their direction of travel.

Parking Arrangements for Attendees: Vehicles attending the event must be parked only at designated locations. Key parking zones include :

Senapati Bapat Marg (Mahim and Dadar)

Kamgar Maidan

Indiabulls Finance Centre PPL Parking, Elphinstone

Kohinoor PPL Parking, Shivaji Park

Appasaheb Marathe Marg

Five Gardens, Matunga

Reti Bunder, Mahim

RAK Road No. 4

Instructions for Commuters: Participants coming from western and northern suburbs via the Western Express Highway are advised to disembark near Matunga and park at designated locations. Those arriving from Thane and Navi Mumbai via the Eastern Express Highway should get down at Dadar TT Circle and park at Five Gardens or nearby notified areas.

Motorists from South Mumbai are advised to drop passengers near Ravindra Natya Mandir and use designated parking zones. The Traffic Police have urged citizens to follow the advisory and cooperate with authorities to ensure smooth traffic management during the event.

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