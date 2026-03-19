Maharashtra Government Backs 'Future Welfare' Bill Inspired By UK Law, Forms Panel For Further Study

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam | File Pic

Mumbai: Taking a major step toward sustainable development in the state, the Maharashtra government today adopted a positive stance on a bill based on the concept of “Maharashtra Future Welfare” and assured the formation of a special committee to examine it. This assurance was given in response to a private member’s bill introduced by BJP MLA Ameet Satam.

Patil Says Committee to Be Announced After Discussions with CM

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, while speaking on the bill, said that the proposed committee would conduct a comprehensive study of the concept. He also stated that, after discussions with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, the committee would be announced during the current legislative session. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also expressed support for the bill.

The “Maharashtra Future Welfare Bill” introduced by MLA Ameet Satam is aimed at building a sustainable future for all and is aligned with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "Its objective is to incorporate the welfare of future generations into the government’s decision-making process. The bill is inspired by the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 of the UK," said MLA Ameet Satam.

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Future Generations Commission Proposed to Oversee Departments

MLA Ameet Satam further stated that a “Future Generations Commission” should be established to oversee the functioning of various government departments. "This would ensure that, regardless of which political party is in power, every department works in accordance with predefined goals and benchmarks to achieve sustainable development. He added that this would help create a happy, prosperous, content, and secure Maharashtra," added MLA Ameet Satam.

Satam was part of an all-party delegation that visited Wales University in November 2023 for a study program. One of the key takeaways from the visit was the Welsh Government’s Well-being of Future Generations Act 2015, which focuses on evaluating and measuring government functioning in line with the UNDP’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

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