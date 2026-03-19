Bhandup Slab Collapse: Society Committee Blames Former Contractor For Removing Critical Supports

Amid an ongoing probe into the recent slab collapse at Station Plaza Premises Co-operative Society in Bhandup West, the society’s managing committee has shifted the blame onto its former contractor, alleging that unauthorized removal of structural supports directly led to the incident. | X

Mumbai: Amid an ongoing probe into the recent slab collapse at Station Plaza Premises Co-operative Society in Bhandup West, the society’s managing committee has shifted the blame onto its former contractor, alleging that unauthorized removal of structural supports directly led to the incident.

FIR Filed Against Office Bearers After March 10 Collapse

The Bhandup police had earlier registered an FIR against the society’s office bearers following complaints of repeated delays in repair work, after a portion of the slab in the C wing of the building on Station Road collapsed on March 10. No injuries were reported, but the incident raised serious concerns about the safety of residents.

In a written submission to the police, the society committee stated that the building, comprising 223 units across A, B, and C wings, had undergone a structural audit in 2024 following a notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The audit initially classified the structure as C1 category. However, a separate audit commissioned privately by some members including commercial establishments such as Hotel Ratna and Hotel Bagicha classified it as C2B.

Both reports were later reviewed by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which finalized the building’s classification as C2B and directed immediate repairs.

Contractor Appointed in June 2025, Terminated Within Two Months

Accordingly, the society appointed M/s Neev Engineering Company recommended by some members as the contractor, with work commencing in June 2025 under the supervision of a Project Management Consultant (PMC), CCRT Laboratories. However, the PMC later resigned, citing non-compliance by the contractor, following which the society terminated the contractor’s services in August 2025.

A new PMC, Acute, was subsequently appointed and a fresh contractor selected through a tender process in November 2025.

Former Contractor's Workers Allegedly Removed Supports on Feb 25

The committee alleged that the previous contractor had left behind temporary supports and materials at the site. The society settled the contractor’s accounts in full and instructed it to remove all remaining materials left on the premises.

The controversy centers around an incident on February 25, 2026, when, according to the society, workers sent by the former contractor allegedly removed critical support structures without prior notice or permission. Despite objections from the building’s security personnel who warned that removing the supports could destabilize the structure the workers reportedly proceeded and left the site without reinstalling any supports. The entire episode was captured on CCTV, the committee claimed.

Less than two weeks later, at around 3:30 pm on March 10, a portion of the slab in the C wing collapsed, causing significant structural damage and financial loss, while posing a serious risk to residents’ safety.

The society has now urged the police to register a case against the former contractor and its workers, holding them directly responsible for creating conditions that led to the collapse.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued notices to all concerned parties and initiated inquiries. A police official confirmed that statements are being recorded and further investigation is underway.

The society has also stated that, as per BMC directives, a fresh structural audit is being conducted, and the C wing will remain sealed until further notice.

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