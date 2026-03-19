Borewell Drilling Damages Mumbai Metro Line-3 Tunnel Near Metro Cinema, Contractor Booked

A Water Supply contractor has been booked after a borewell drilling operation allegedly damaged a tunnel of the city’s underground Metro Line-3 near Metro Theatre, police said. | AI

Mumbai: A Water Supply contractor has been booked after a borewell drilling operation allegedly damaged a tunnel of the city’s underground Metro Line-3 near Metro Theatre, police said.

Incident Occurred at Government Office Premises in South Mumbai

According to officials, the incident occurred within the premises of a government office near the Metro Cinema area in South Mumbai. Based on a complaint filed by a metro civil engineer, a case has been registered at the Azad Maidan Police Station against Ram Babu Rai, proprietor of Shri Chandrama Water Supply Company.

Police said the accused has been booked under Sections 125, 324, and 326 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 78 of the Metro Railway Act.

Fully Operational Metro Line-3 Connects Aarey to Cuffe Parade

The 33.5-km underground Metro Line-3 corridor, connecting Aarey to Cuffe Parade, became fully operational in October 2025 and has since seen a significant rise in ridership, especially due to its connectivity to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Investigations revealed that around 15 days ago, the contractor attempted to drill a borewell near an old well located close to the CSMT metro station. During the drilling work, a six-inch hole was allegedly created in the tunnel of the Metro-3 line.

The damage came to light after metro civil engineer Pankaj Sharma inspected the site and subsequently lodged a complaint on March 13. Officials said that despite the damage, there has been no disruption to metro services. No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway.

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