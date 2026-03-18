Maharashtra Govt Launches 100% Online Property Mutation Portal For Mumbai, Ending Physical Visits

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | IANS

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday inaugurated a 100% online property mutation portal for Mumbai City district, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices.

Entire Mutation Process from Application to Approval Goes Digital

Launched during an online event at Vidhan Bhawan, the portal enables citizens to complete the entire mutation process—from application to approval—digitally. The initiative is expected to particularly benefit NRIs, senior citizens and property owners, who can now apply for name transfers and property card updates from anywhere.

Developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) Pune, the epsitmumc.mahabhumi.gov.in, portal allows users to track their applications in real time through login-based dashboards and SMS alerts, ensuring transparency and reducing delays.

45 Types of Property Changes Covered Under New Online System

Officials said as many as 45 types of property-related changes—including those arising from sale deeds, inheritance, gift deeds, leases, mortgages and land acquisitions—have been brought under the online system for the first time in Mumbai City district.

Read Also Mahalaxmi Saras Exhibition In Vashi To Showcase Rural Women's Products From March 24 To April 4

The platform also offers a help desk at the Collector’s office to assist users facing difficulties, although the system is designed to function with zero physical interface.

The initiative has been implemented under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajaswa Abhiyan, aimed at modernising revenue administration and making citizen services faster, transparent and more efficient.

Calling it a “transformative step”, Bawankule urged citizens to take advantage of the digital service, which is expected to significantly reduce paperwork, curb delays and enhance ease of access to property-related services in Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/