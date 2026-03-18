Mahalaxmi Saras Exhibition In Vashi To Showcase Rural Women's Products From March 24 To April 4

The state-level Mahalaxmi Saras Sale and Exhibition 2026, aimed at promoting products made by rural women and strengthening their financial independence, will be held from March 24 to April 4 at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi. | X @fpjindia

The state-level Mahalaxmi Saras Sale and Exhibition 2026, aimed at promoting products made by rural women and strengthening their financial independence, will be held from March 24 to April 4 at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi.

490 Stalls to Feature SHGs, FPOs from Maharashtra and Other States

Organised by the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UMED), the exhibition will feature around 490 stalls, including participation from women’s self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and entrepreneurs from Maharashtra and other states.

Addressing a press conference at CBD Belapur, Nilesh Sagar, Chief Executive Officer of UMED, said the initiative provides rural women with direct market access for their products. “Through UMED, lakhs of women have been organised into self-help groups and trained in financial literacy, savings, credit and entrepreneurship. Platforms like Saras help them reach customers directly and improve their income,” he said.

Bank Linkages and Community Funds Help Women Scale Enterprises

Sagar added that the mission focuses on creating sustainable livelihoods through skill development, financial assistance and support for small businesses and agriculture-based activities. Women are also supported through bank linkages, revolving funds (RF) and community investment funds (CIF), enabling them to expand their enterprises.

A major attraction at the exhibition will be a 70-stall food court offering traditional cuisines from across the state. Visitors will also be able to purchase handloom textiles, handicrafts, wooden artefacts, Warli and Banjara art, and jewellery directly from producers.

Village Concept, AR Zones and Play Area Added This Year

This year, organisers have introduced features such as a ‘village area’ concept, anamorphic installations, AR photography zones and infographic displays. The exhibition will be held in an air-conditioned hall and will include a dedicated play area for children.

Officials said this is the third consecutive year the exhibition is being held in Navi Mumbai, and it has received a strong response from citizens in previous editions.

Sagar appealed to residents to visit the exhibition in large numbers and support rural women entrepreneurs by purchasing their products.

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