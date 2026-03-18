Mumbai News: Malad Police Crack Down On Illegal LPG Use, Seize 13 Cylinders And Book 13 Individuals

The Malad police have registered cases against 13 individuals and seized 13 LPG cylinders during a crackdown on the illegal use of domestic and commercial gas cylinders, officials said. | AI

Mumbai: The Malad police have registered cases against 13 individuals and seized 13 LPG cylinders during a crackdown on the illegal use of domestic and commercial gas cylinders, officials said.

Special Drive Launched Following Multiple Public Complaints

Acting on multiple complaints, the Malad Police Station launched a special drive against the unauthorized use of gas cylinders along roadsides in the area.

According to police, several individuals were found openly using domestic as well as commercial LPG cylinders for roadside activities, which is in violation of regulations. During the operation, 13 cylinders being used illegally were seized.

Illegal Use Disrupts Supply System Amid Gas Shortage

Officials said that using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes is prohibited and also disrupts the overall gas supply system, especially at a time when there is a shortage.

Senior Police Officer stated that strict action will be taken against those found indulging in such illegal practices and similar drives will continue in the future.

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