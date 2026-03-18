Maharashtra Govt Orders High-Level Probe Into Malad PAP Rehabilitation Project Irregularities Amid Cost Escalation

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a high-level probe into alleged irregularities in the PAP (Project Affected Persons) rehabilitation project at Malad (East), even as concerns were also raised over a long-pending SRA project in Jogeshwari (East) in the Legislative Assembly. | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a high-level probe into alleged irregularities in the PAP (Project Affected Persons) rehabilitation project at Malad (East), even as concerns were also raised over a long-pending SRA project in Jogeshwari (East) in the Legislative Assembly.

MLA Shaikh's Calling Attention Motion Triggers Government Response

Minister of State Madhuri Misal informed the State assembly that an inquiry will be conducted under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary, and work on the Malad PAP project will remain suspended until the report is submitted. The issue was raised through a calling attention motion by MLA Aslam Shaikh, who cited multiple irregularities in the project.

Shaikh alleged that the land, originally reserved for police staff quarters, was diverted for PAP housing. He also pointed to a sharp escalation in per-unit cost—from Rs 32.21 lakh to Rs 50.98 lakh—resulting in an additional financial burden of around Rs 618 crore. Questions were also raised over the sudden increase in land rates without fresh assessment and the advance disbursement of 50% TDR and premium, allegedly in violation of tender norms.

Eco-Sensitive Zone Status to Be Part of Detailed Probe

Responding to the concerns, Misal said a detailed probe will examine all aspects, including land valuation, environmental clearances, and whether the plot falls under an eco-sensitive zone requiring forest department approval. She added that despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issuing credit notes worth Rs 470 crore and granting 100% TDR, the developer has not submitted any building plans so far.

In a separate matter, Information and Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai addressed issues related to a 1996 SRA project at Mayur Nagar in Jogeshwari (East), where residents have been living since 2003. Legislators flagged that the project, now over 25 years old, is incomplete, with buildings in a dilapidated condition and lacking basic amenities.

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Raising the issue, MLA Anant Nar highlighted that 751 eligible beneficiaries have been deprived of essential facilities and alleged violations and substandard construction by the developer.

Desai said a joint inspection will be conducted to review eligibility, pending occupancy certificates and unauthorised constructions, and a report will be submitted within 15 days. He assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty, including the possibility of removing the developer if required.

The minister further stated that proposed amendments under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 aim to facilitate redevelopment of such old and stalled projects, offering improved housing size and better infrastructure once approved by the Cabinet.

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