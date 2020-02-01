River pollution: BMC assures action against tabela owners

Mumbai: To highlight the plight of the of the Dahisar river and draw the attention of BMC, members of the River March took out a peaceful procession on Thursday morning from Dahisar river opposite Sanjay Gandhi National Park to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) R Central ward office with a demand for the rejuvenation of the Mumbai rivers.

According to River March members, the BMC has been promising to clean the rivers over the past few years, but there has been no action on the ground. The group alleges that six schools, residential complexes and offices are facing a health hazard due to the methane gas which is produced due to the piled up dung and carcass of the calves which are being dumped into the river by the tabelas. There are 18 cow sheds located along the river.

River March member Pankaj Trivedi said, “We are working for rejuvenating the river since six years and till now we have rejuvenated upto 700 metres and stored around 500 crore litres of water. We have met CM Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and also met the BMC commissioner Pravin Pardeshi with this issue, but nothing happened, so finally we are on road today and heading towards the R Central ward office to meet the ward officer and also to find solutions to our problems.”

Police didn’t allowed to take cow dung with us, so we went to the ward office but the gate was shut and we were not allowed inside to meet the ward officer. Then we sat near the gate, blocked the entry. After 2 hours, ward officer Bhagyashree Kapse called only a few members to talk, he added.

Another member of the River March said that they met the Assistant Commissioner with all papers and reports of Maharashtra Pollution Board Control and the Chitle Report of 2005 which also suggested that cow dung and animal carcass were the major reason for flood.

Meanwhile, when FPJ tried to speak to the assistant commissioner of the ward, she was not available to comment on the issue.