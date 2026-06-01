Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Unveils 100 Day Action Plan, Says Taxpayers Money Must Be Protected

Ritu Tawade |

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade has said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has saved nearly Rs 1,000 crore of taxpayers' money by cancelling unnecessary tenders as part of a special 100 day action plan. She described the move as an honest effort to prevent wasteful expenditure and ensure that public funds are used efficiently for the benefit of Mumbaikars.

Speaking at the NDTV Marathi Manch, Unstoppable Maharashtra conclave, held under the theme Nari Shakti Maharashtraachi, Tawade presented an overview of her work and shared her priorities for Mumbai's development.

Administration Must Stay Connected to Citizens

Highlighting the responsibilities that come with the office of the Mayor, Tawade said the role demands constant engagement with citizens rather than administrative work from behind a desk.

She noted that her 22 years of experience in social and political work, particularly in local communities and slum areas, has helped her understand the challenges faced by ordinary residents. According to Tawade, meaningful governance is possible only when public representatives remain accessible and interact directly with people.

Political Journey and Work Culture

Reflecting on her political journey, Tawade said she was associated with social work and the Congress party before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. She stated that the BJP's disciplined organisational structure and focus on execution have played a significant role in shaping her approach to governance over the past fifteen years.

Focus on Environment and Public Participation

The Mayor also highlighted efforts to improve Mumbai's green cover through the Mumbai Cleaning 365 initiative. As part of the campaign, around 1,000 trees are expected to be planted along the Western Express Highway.

She stressed that tree plantation drives should not end with planting saplings. Instead, families should take responsibility for nurturing and preserving trees. Tawade appealed to every household to plant and care for two or three trees, calling it a collective social responsibility.

Monsoon Preparedness and Flood Prevention

Addressing concerns about monsoon flooding, Tawade said that nearly 80 per cent of drain cleaning work has already been completed. Additional high capacity pumps have also been installed in low lying areas.

She acknowledged that memories of the devastating July 26 floods still worry many residents but expressed confidence that enhanced infrastructure and preparedness measures would help prevent a similar situation in the future.