Mulund To Kurla: Mayor Ritu Tawde Conducts Inspections Of Civic Infrastructure As Pre-Monsoon Work Intensifies Across Mumbai |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on May 5 conducted a series of on-ground inspections across multiple parts of Mumbai, reviewing the city’s preparedness ahead of the upcoming monsoon season. The visits focused on drainage systems, road repairs, and traffic congestion, among other civic infrastructure. The areas that were inspected were Bhandup, Mulund East, Ghatkopar, and Kurla West.

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Drain and Nala Cleaning

During her inspection, Tawde went to Kurla (West), covering key locations such as the Sakinaka Metro Station area and the Andheri–Ghatkopar Link Road, where she reviewed ongoing drain cleaning operations and road repair works, imposing the urgency of preventing waterlogging and traffic disruptions during heavy rains.

A similar inspection was carried out near Somaiya Nala in Ghatkopar (M-West Ward), as well as Mahatma Gandhi Road and Garodia Nagar. At these places, she had discussions with relevant municipal officers on issues like cleanliness, drainage, traffic management, and issued instructions to implement immediate and effective measures to address the difficulties faced by citizens.

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Mulund and Bhandup Under Review

In Mulund East, Tawde visited P.A.P. Marg, the Kelkar College area, and 90 Feet Road. Moreover, she also inspected Tata Colony Junction near the Eastern Express Highway to observe the traffic system in the area, the current condition of roads, and civic facilities.

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While in Bhandup (East), Tawde inspected the Usha Nagar drain area, stressing the importance of timely and high-quality desilting work to avoid flooding. Municipal officials were instructed to complete pre-monsoon cleaning without delays.

Commitment to Citizens

Necessary instructions were given to the administration to ensure that citizens do not face any difficulties in their daily lives. In addition to this, instructions were issued to complete the drain cleaning work promptly with high quality, along with cleanliness, and traffic management.

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