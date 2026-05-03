Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inspects Road Concretisation And Desilting Works; Sets 8.28 Lakh Tonne Monsoon Target

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inspects Road Concretisation And Desilting Works | X - @mybmc

Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawde conducted an inspection of road concretisation and desilting works on Saturday. During the visit, she instructed civic officials to ensure that completed concretised roads and their drainage pipelines are thoroughly cleaned so that cement-laden water does not enter and cause blockages in the drains. Tawde also directed that water should not be allowed to accumulate along roadside stretches.

Inspects road works in Chembur and desilting of Mahul Nala

Tawde visited in person and inspected the road concretization works in Chembur, as well as the desilting work of Mahul Nala, J.K. Nala, and the Mithi River. During her visit while talking to media she said that, Road concretisation work is progressing rapidly, and instructions have been given to the administration to complete the work before the monsoon. However, she emphasized that while speeding up the work, there should be no compromise on construction quality or standards. Completed roads and their drainage systems should be properly cleaned so that cement-mixed water does not cause blockages in the drains and water does not accumulate along the roadside.

Regarding desilting work, Tawde said that this year the target is to remove 8.28 lakh metric tonnes of silt from drains before the monsoon. As of May 1, 2026, about 45% of this target—approximately 3.76 lakh metric tonnes—has already been completed. She directed that the pace of desilting work should be increased and it must be ensured that all drains are cleared of silt before the monsoon. Protective walls should be constructed along drains wherever necessary. Tawde also suggested that CCTV monitoring facilities be provided so that not only the administration but also local representatives can review the actual status of drain cleaning work. Additionally, she instructed that vehicles transporting silt should be allowed on roads only after their wheels are properly washed, to ensure that mud is not spread on roads and cleanliness is maintained.

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