Rising Crime In Virar: Woman Murdered In Global City; Husband & Second Wife Accused, On The Run | Representative Image

Virar: The rising crime rate in the Nalasopara and Virar regions has once again come to the forefront following a brutal murder in the upscale Global City area. A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and his second wife in the Kalpavruksha Complex on Tuesday evening.

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The victim has been identified as Aarti, a native of Bihar. The family resided at a construction site within the complex where the husband, Munna, worked.

According to preliminary police reports, Munna and his second wife, Meera, conspired to attack Aarti. During a violent physical assault, Aarti’s head was repeatedly and forcefully slammed against a wall, leading to her death on the spot.

The incident came to light when a site supervisor grew suspicious of Munna’s behavior. Upon inspecting the premises, the supervisor discovered Aarti lying in a pool of blood. By the time the authorities were alerted, Munna, Meera, and their children had already fled the scene.

The Arnala-Bolinj Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the information.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A forensic team has collected samples from the crime scene.

As the accused are originally from Bihar, police suspect they may be attempting to flee the state via rail. CCTV footage from nearby railway stations is currently being scanned to track their movement.

The police are in the process of registering a formal murder case against Munna and Meera. A dedicated team has been dispatched to apprehend the absconding suspects.