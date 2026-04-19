Bhopal Blind Murder Case Cracked: Love Triangle Turns Deadly, Two Arrested In Berasia

Indore News: Techie Murder – Cops To Reconstruct Crime Scene Today | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Berasia police on Sunday solved a blind murder case within days and arrested two suspects including a woman who allegedly killed a man over a love affair.

The duo confessed to have committed the murder to get rid of the victim, police officials said. Police have recovered the murder weapon.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural RS Prajapati said on April 15, the complainant Raja Khan reported that his elder brother, Hanif Khan (42) was found murdered near Megra Kala on Shamshabad Road. Initial observations suggested gunshot wounds, but a post-mortem later confirmed that the victim was killed with a sharp-edged weapon. A reward of Rs5,000 was declared for the arrest of the suspects.

During investigations it came to light that Khan was in an affair with a woman identified as Sona Meena (40) who was a widow. However, recently the woman had developed intimacy with one Anirudhha Yadav (32). Yadav wanted Meena to end her relations with Khan, but he was reluctant.

On the day of the incident, Yadav allegedly intercepted Khan at a deserted spot. While Meena held the victim, Yadav stabbed him twice in the chest, killing him on the spot.

Police arrested Yadav, a resident of Ladpur in Vidisha district, and Meena, a resident of Khejra in Berasia. Blood-stained clothes worn during the crime were also recovered.

The suspects have been taken on police remand for further investigation.