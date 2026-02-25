 Bhopal News: Man’s Blind Murder Cracked; Girlfriend, Paramour Arrested
Bhopal News: Man’s Blind Murder Cracked; Girlfriend, Paramour Arrested | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police on Wednesday cracked the blind murder case of a man whose body was found at a deserted spot near BHEL Sports Club on the morning of February 21.

Police arrested a woman and her accomplice who confessed to killing the woman’s former lover to get rid of him.

In-charge at Govindpura police station Awadhesh Singh Tomar said the body was identified as that of Tarachand Patel (46) of Mandideep. Investigations revealed that Patel was in an illicit relationship with a woman Rani Ahirwar of Jahangirabad area for over one year.

Police rounded up Rani on suspicion and during interrogation she confessed to have planned the murder with her present lover Krishnapal Yadav.

Rani told police that Patel often stayed with her, frequently abused and harassed her under the influence of alcohol, and had even attempted to sexually assault her in the presence of her children.

She recently entered into a relationship with Yadav, and the two allegedly conspired to eliminate Patel. According to police, Rani called Patel to Jinsi Square on February 20 and took him to a secluded forest area near BHEL Sports Club on the pretext of meeting privately.

While she kept Patel engaged, Yadav allegedly attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, repeatedly striking his head, face and neck, killing him on the spot.

Police have recovered the weapons used in the crime including a sickle, knife and stick along with the victim’s mobile phone and motorcycle.

