MP News: On Way To Nephew's Wedding, Couple Run Over By Truck On Shivpuri-Ashoknagar Bypass

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A couple died after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar. Their 15-year-old daughter Shalini Ojha, who was also on the bike, survived somehow.

The accident occurred on Wednesday on the Shivpuri-Ashoknagar bypass road in front of Viraj Kitchen.

The deceased was identified as Indrabhan Singh Ojha and his wife Rajkumari Bai Ojha, residents of Guru Kudvaya village in the Pichhore police station area of Shivpuri district.

The couple, along with their daughter were on their way to attend the wedding of their nephew in Shankar Colony of Ashok Nagar. Nephew Vishal was to get married.

According to locals and eyewitnesses, the truck hit the motorcycle from behind. The couple was just a short distance away from the wedding venue when the accident occurred.

Seeing the accident, a crowd of people gathered on the site. The couple died, however their daughter survived. She was recued by the locals. Scared, she called her relatives and informed them about the accident. The locals also dialled police and informed them.

A team of cops police reached the spot and the dead bodies of the couple were sent to the district hospital in a hearse.

After this, the family members were informed about the incident and they also reached the district hospital.

Rural police station in-charge Bhuvnesh Sharma said that after the incident, the truck has been seized and kept in the police station. A postmortem of the dead bodies is being done and further action will be taken after the postmortem