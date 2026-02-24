 Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against 17 In Plot Allotment Cheating Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against 17 In Plot Allotment Cheating Case

Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against 17 In Plot Allotment Cheating Case

In 1996, 2 acres of land were acquired for road construction. The society distributed the compensation to 45 members and also allocated plots to them out of the remaining land. However, though the plots were scheduled to be sold to only members of the society, more members were added, and the plots were sold to them too.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: EOW Registers FIR Against 17 In Plot Allotment Cheating Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing had registered a case against 17 people, including the members of New Mitra Mandal housing society, Bhopal and cooperative officials for causing a loss of Rs 13.34 crore to the society and to the government exchequer, said officials here on Tuesday.

DG, EOW Upendra Jain said that a complaint was filed in which it was alleged that the plots were sold to people who were not members of the society, violating the norms.

The society was formed in 1981, with members from the middle class who wanted plots and houses at an affordable price.

The society was formed with 100 members and 3.50 acre of land was purchased in Baag Mugalia area of the city.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Credit Society Chairman, Office Bearers Booked For Cheating Bandra Firm Of ₹25 Lakh In Loan Fraud
Mumbai Crime: Credit Society Chairman, Office Bearers Booked For Cheating Bandra Firm Of ₹25 Lakh In Loan Fraud
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook, England Shatter These Records After Super 8 Victory Over Pakistan
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook, England Shatter These Records After Super 8 Victory Over Pakistan
Madras High Court Dismisses Vaiko's Petition Challenging Ban On LTTE
Madras High Court Dismisses Vaiko's Petition Challenging Ban On LTTE
Supreme Court Directs Calcutta HC To Deploy More Judges For SIR Process Amid Workload Concerns
Supreme Court Directs Calcutta HC To Deploy More Judges For SIR Process Amid Workload Concerns

In 1996, 2 acres of land was acquired for road construction.

The society distributed the compensation to 45 members and also allocated plots to them out of the remaining land. However, though the plots were scheduled to be sold to only members of the society, but more members were added and the plots were sold to them too.

The society also took approval from the town and country planning in 2004.

Not only this, 28 plots were sold hiding the actual cost and at very low price. The society s office-bearers also changed the map which was approved by the T&CP and caused loss of Rs 8.84 crore to the society and Rs 4.5 crore to the state coffers.

Read Also
Bhopal News: NEET PG Stray Round Counselling Not Benefiting Seat Upgradation
article-image

Follow us on