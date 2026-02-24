Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against 17 In Plot Allotment Cheating Case

Bhopal News: EOW Registers FIR Against 17 In Plot Allotment Cheating Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing had registered a case against 17 people, including the members of New Mitra Mandal housing society, Bhopal and cooperative officials for causing a loss of Rs 13.34 crore to the society and to the government exchequer, said officials here on Tuesday.

DG, EOW Upendra Jain said that a complaint was filed in which it was alleged that the plots were sold to people who were not members of the society, violating the norms.

The society was formed in 1981, with members from the middle class who wanted plots and houses at an affordable price.

The society was formed with 100 members and 3.50 acre of land was purchased in Baag Mugalia area of the city.

In 1996, 2 acres of land was acquired for road construction.

The society distributed the compensation to 45 members and also allocated plots to them out of the remaining land. However, though the plots were scheduled to be sold to only members of the society, but more members were added and the plots were sold to them too.

The society also took approval from the town and country planning in 2004.

Not only this, 28 plots were sold hiding the actual cost and at very low price. The society s office-bearers also changed the map which was approved by the T&CP and caused loss of Rs 8.84 crore to the society and Rs 4.5 crore to the state coffers.