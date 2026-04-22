NESCO Concert Drug Case: Third Student Survives Overdose; Alleges Pill Given By Classmate, Mumbai Police Probe Drug Network | file pic

Mumbai: Days after two MBA students of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) died of drug overdose at a music event, a third student, Sheetal Salvi, 25, was discharged from Bombay Hospital after treatment.

Salvi had been admitted after feeling uneasy and vomiting during the 999999999 techno concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East on April 11.

In her statement, Salvi said that her classmate, Raunak Khandelwal, had given her a yellow ecstasy pill, which she consumed with water that night. Both are in the final year of their MBA at JBIMS.

The police suspect that the deceased students and Salvi had consumed two pills; Salvi survived as she vomited the substance. Meanwhile, the police have granted permission to another accused, Pratik Pandey, 24, to appear for his final-year MBA examination.

Pandey, also a student at JBIMS who was arrested following the incident, had allegedly ordered the ecstasy pills. A police officer said that on Tuesday, they recorded the statement of arrested accused Ayush Sahitya’s sister, as Vineet Gerelani had allegedly transferred money to her bank account during the event.

However, the police have not disclosed her identity. Sahitya had lost his father two months ago, and his family runs a business. The Mumbai police said they will issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for music concerts.

An official stated that security is being tightened, especially at musical events, with plans to deploy police personnel in plain clothes inside venues.

Previously, personnel were mainly stationed outside for traffic management, but the focus will now shift to monitoring drug and liquor-related activities.

An officer said, “Organisers must ensure that drugs and liquor are not allowed inside the venue.

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Additionally, organisers will be held responsible for ensuring that attendees enter only through authorised entry points,” the officer said, adding that no one should access venues through unauthorised routes.