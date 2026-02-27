'Riders Often Stare At Girls': Netizens Flag Women Safety Concerns In Mumbai's Mazgaon Due To Illegally Parked Delivery E-scooters On Footpaths |

Mumbai: A user on social media has raised serious concerns about women’s safety in Mumbai’s Mazgaon area, alleging that several delivery partners park their e-scooters on the footpath near Ollivant Bridge, blocking space meant for pedestrians. In his post, he also alleged, “groups of delivery riders often stand there and stare at girls, making students feel unsafe."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The user identified as Akhtar Qureshi claimed that vehicles linked to delivery platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy are frequently stationed along footpaths from Nesbit Road towards Sir JJ Road, obstructing the footpath daily due to illegal parking of their e-scooters.

The user further informed that the route is heavily used by students from nearby schools and colleges, and requested authorities to take immediate action and clear the footpaths for pedestrians.

Mumbai Traffic Police Reacts

The Traffic police also addressed the concerns raised by the user on social media and said, "We request that the address you provided is not sufficient, send us the full address."

Speaking of women saftey, just recently, a disturbing incident of harassment involving a foreign tourist surfaced from Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area. The video showed two Indian men allegedly chasing and harassing a foreign woman tourist for nearly 25 minutes, repeatedly insisting on taking a selfie with her despite her clear refusals.

The men continued following her with a mobile phone in hand, ignoring her repeated objections. The situation escalated on the Mahalaxmi bridge, where the woman was seen pushing one of the men away and warning him that she would call the police, following which he backed off.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/