 'Riders Often Stare At Girls': Netizens Flag Women Safety Concerns In Mumbai's Mazgaon Due To Illegally Parked Delivery E-Scooters On Footpaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Riders Often Stare At Girls': Netizens Flag Women Safety Concerns In Mumbai's Mazgaon Due To Illegally Parked Delivery E-Scooters On Footpaths

'Riders Often Stare At Girls': Netizens Flag Women Safety Concerns In Mumbai's Mazgaon Due To Illegally Parked Delivery E-Scooters On Footpaths

Concerns over women’s safety in Mazgaon emerged after delivery e-scooters blocked footpaths near Ollivant Bridge. Social media user reported that students feel unsafe due to riders’ behaviour. Mumbai Traffic Police has also responded to the users concerns.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
'Riders Often Stare At Girls': Netizens Flag Women Safety Concerns In Mumbai's Mazgaon Due To Illegally Parked Delivery E-scooters On Footpaths |

Mumbai: A user on social media has raised serious concerns about women’s safety in Mumbai’s Mazgaon area, alleging that several delivery partners park their e-scooters on the footpath near Ollivant Bridge, blocking space meant for pedestrians. In his post, he also alleged, “groups of delivery riders often stand there and stare at girls, making students feel unsafe."

The user identified as Akhtar Qureshi claimed that vehicles linked to delivery platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy are frequently stationed along footpaths from Nesbit Road towards Sir JJ Road, obstructing the footpath daily due to illegal parking of their e-scooters.

Read Also
Class 10 Student Brutally Assaulted By Goons On School Bus In Meerut; 4 Booked - Video
article-image

The user further informed that the route is heavily used by students from nearby schools and colleges, and requested authorities to take immediate action and clear the footpaths for pedestrians.

Read Also
'Women Safety Is A Joke': Mumbai Cab Driver’s Claims SOS Button Never Works; Sparks Safety...
article-image

Mumbai Traffic Police Reacts

FPJ Shorts
'Conflict Honge Lekin…': Monalisa Addresses Divorce Rumours Amid Fights & Misunderstandings On The 50- EXCLUSIVE
'Conflict Honge Lekin…': Monalisa Addresses Divorce Rumours Amid Fights & Misunderstandings On The 50- EXCLUSIVE
Mumbai Crime: T-Series Employee Duped Of ₹30 Lakh By Associate In Fake Investment Promise, Case Filed
Mumbai Crime: T-Series Employee Duped Of ₹30 Lakh By Associate In Fake Investment Promise, Case Filed
Tata Sons Defers N Chandrasekaran’s Third Term As Chairman Amid Tata Trusts Conditions, Raises Questions On Prior Unanimous Resolution
Tata Sons Defers N Chandrasekaran’s Third Term As Chairman Amid Tata Trusts Conditions, Raises Questions On Prior Unanimous Resolution
NABARD Releases Grade A Mains Result 2026 At nabard.org; Check PDF, Psychometric Test & Interview Next
NABARD Releases Grade A Mains Result 2026 At nabard.org; Check PDF, Psychometric Test & Interview Next

The Traffic police also addressed the concerns raised by the user on social media and said, "We request that the address you provided is not sufficient, send us the full address."

Read Also
'Women Safety Is A Joke': Mumbai Cab Driver’s Claims SOS Button Never Works; Sparks Safety...
article-image

Speaking of women saftey, just recently, a disturbing incident of harassment involving a foreign tourist surfaced from Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area. The video showed two Indian men allegedly chasing and harassing a foreign woman tourist for nearly 25 minutes, repeatedly insisting on taking a selfie with her despite her clear refusals.

The men continued following her with a mobile phone in hand, ignoring her repeated objections. The situation escalated on the Mahalaxmi bridge, where the woman was seen pushing one of the men away and warning him that she would call the police, following which he backed off.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on